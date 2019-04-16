Euroliga  Cuartos de final M23/04 20:00h.

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos		 -

Real Madrid

Real Madrid
20:00 h.

El evento aún no ha comenzado.

Equipos

Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
RMC Real Madrid
Tiros de 2
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 % Aciertos 0.00
Tiros de 3
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Tiros libres
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Rebotes
0 Total 0
0 Ofensivos 0
0 Defensivos 0
Tapones
0 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 0
0 Asistencias 0
0 Pérdidas 0
0 Recuperaciones 0
Jugadores
PanathinaikosMJPTOSVAL
43 Athanasios Antetokounmpo000
0 Deshaun Thomas000
16 Georgios Kalaitzakis000
15 Ian Vougioukas000
10 Ioannis Papapetrou000
14 James Gist000
5 Andre Keith Langford000
44 Kostas Mitoglou000
19 Lukas Lekavicius000
24 Matthew Lojeski000
33 Nicholas William Calathes000
23 S. Kilpatrick000
6 Papagiannis000
Real MadridMJPTOSVAL
3 Anthony Randolph000
1 Fabien Causeur000
7 Facundo Campazzo000
24 Gabriel Deck000
14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre000
44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor000
25 Klemen Prepelic000
32 Ognjen Kuzmic000
5 Rudy Fernández000
16 Santiago Yusta García000
23 Sergio Llull000
18 Usman Garuba000
22 Walter Samuel Tavares000
20 Jaycee Carroll000
9 Felipe Reyes000
33 Trey Thompkins000
Los mejores
Puntos
Ognjen KuzmicReal Madrid0
Rodolfo Fernández FarresReal Madrid0
Klemen PrepelicReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Faltas cometidas
Ognjen KuzmicReal Madrid0
Rodolfo Fernández FarresReal Madrid0
Klemen PrepelicReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Rebotes ofensivos
Ognjen KuzmicReal Madrid0
Rodolfo Fernández FarresReal Madrid0
Klemen PrepelicReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Rebotes defensivos
Ognjen KuzmicReal Madrid0
Rodolfo Fernández FarresReal Madrid0
Klemen PrepelicReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Asistencias
Ognjen KuzmicReal Madrid0
Rodolfo Fernández FarresReal Madrid0
Klemen PrepelicReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Utilizamos “cookies” propias y de terceros para elaborar información estadística y mostrarle publicidad, contenidos y servicios personalizados a través del análisis de su navegación. Si continúa navegando acepta su uso. Más información y cambio de configuración.