Hallan muerta a Mandy Blank, icono mundial del fitness

Mandy Blank, leyenda y uno de los símbolos del fitness, fue encontrada por su asistenta en la bañera de su domicilio a los 42 años de edad. El cuerpo de la culturista fue encontrado en su mansión de Los Ángeles en la que vivía y los servicios de emergencia no pudieron hacer nada por su vida, según TMZ.
Las autoridades están investigando para dictaminar las causas de la muerte y por el momento, se ha descartado la posibilidad del homicidio y los investigadores han informado de que no han encontrado rastro de consumo de alcohol, ni drogas, con lo que las primeras hipótesis descartan que su muerte sea fruto de la ingesta de alguna sustancia.
⚡️MANDY BLANK WBFF & IFBB WORLD CHAMPION ⚡️ Here’s to them moments, forever cherished! The best part of this adventure and victory with @wbff_official is the girls & all the memories we shared, on this day, forever. I fell in love with this organization hard, because of the woman I met along the journey who have a very big profound HAPPY staining stamp on my soul. As well as @allisondillett @ @paul_dillett who I’ve seen built the WBFF from the beginning, with @monicabrant MUCH RESPECT ♥️🙏🏻 From me MANDY BLANK ——-thank you for inspiring me, to get back on stage again and kill it, with these BAD ASS SEXY WOMAN! ———————⚡️——————————— #BLANKSTAWARRIOR #BELIEVE #mandyblankfitness #mandyblank #bodybyblank #latrainer #2018 #6pack #workout #femalefitness #athletes #blankstabooty #fitmotivation #girlswithmuscle #fitgirls #girlswholift #glutes #fitnessmotivatfion #womanpower #gymnasts #dancers #girls #fitnessicon #LA #ladykiller #ladies #woman #blanksta
Mandy Blank era considerada una leyenda en el mundo del fitness y del fisioculturismo. Campeona del mundo del IFFB (Federación Mundial de Fisiocultirismo) en 1999, se convirtió en la atleta más joven en conseguirlo en aquel momento.
Durante las últimas dos décadas había desarrollado una nueva actividad como entrenadora personal de celebridades como los actores Mickey Rourke o Matt Le Blanc (Joey en la serie Friends) o jugadores de fútbol americano como Marcus Allen.
Su fama también tenía se extendía por las redes sociales. Fiel usuaria de Instagram, la entrenadora contaba con miles de seguidores y hace tan sólo unos días realizó su última publicación.
“ Oh but the plot deepens, it continues to thicken with its enigmatic radicalness and the story builds with an unparalleled tango “ ⚡️THE BLANK BODY BLOOD. ⚡️ You gotta want that transformative desire, it’s how your body reacts to the chemical reaction that occurs when you train with me. It’s that kind of knock at your door, the one you’ve been dreaming about, to wake your ass up and give you a fist full of WHIP ASS! Ya know, That kind that stains your blood day in and day out, so you can be pushed to that next level of RIDICULOUS. ( ness ) and are forced to be forever transformed. MIND ⚡️ BODY ⚡️ SOUL ⚡️ SPIRIT My program THE BLANK BODY, is for those special soldiers and warriors who understand the degree of the tango, the Essence of its throttling barrier and boundary of its undeniable RESULT. Because as the story climaxes, there are boundaries and there’s only certain BLOOD, that can come in and be that SOLDIER & WARRIOR, it’s a sacred boundary and bound of UNREAL humans getting down and dirty peeling away the old layers off, peeling back that insecure satchel that doesn’t belong, taking off that unwanted piece of weakness. And replacing it all with just one simple thing, FAITH. A bandana, BLANKSTA bandana of HOPE ..... and walking away from me, with that stamp from Amanda IN LOVE. Today will be UNREAL. There’s plenty of average, you come to me to be pushed and propelled to that level of insanity and intensity. ⚡️THE BLANK MISSION ⚡️ ————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019